Orange County Mother's Plea for Protection: Local Police and OCDA's office Fail to Act
Originally Published on Newsbreak, May 5, 2023.
A mother who claims an Orange County court gave sole custody of her two children to their alleged abusive father, spoke at multiple Board of Supervisors meetings recently.
Thanks for reading Stuck in the Middle! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Orange County resident Julie Holburn says for the last couple of years, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office has not kept her or her children safe from an allegedly abusive father and ex-husband.
“In addition to this ... the DA’s office not protecting us physically, not enforcing restraining order violations, they blocked me from making restraining order violations,” Holburn said.
Holburn also has been denied the opportunity to file contempt on child support arrears of nearly $80,000, according to California Child Support.
Holburn also claims that when she wrote the district attorney’s office for help, someone from that office came to her home and intimidated her while her minor children were there.
“We found out later that he was a DA investigator who yelled and screamed at my children and me for over two hours,” Holburn said. “I’ve experienced an extreme amount of harassment ... by the Costa Mesa police department, Newport Beach police department and district attorney’s office.”
Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer received an award for the work his office has done for victims of sexual assault and abuse at the April 25 supervisors meeting before Holburn spoke.
“We have to deal with the trauma of the victims and over time that can be devastating for those individuals who have to deal with this evidence every day,” Spitzer said.
Spitzer thanked all women for standing in solidarity, giving strength to others to come forward. Not just women, but men and children.
“We are all better when women stand up and stand together to help other women come forward,” Spitzer said.
This is a rolling investigation.
Related Articles and Media:
Orange County woman worries she may end up like Gabby Petito
Orange County's How to Manual for Racketeering in Child Custody
OC Bar Association says “I just want to protect my children” means “I just want to screw my ex”
@hansenrobjOrange County family court minors counsel ignores abuse reported by children leading to abusive parent having full custody #corruptfamilycourt #orangecounty
Tiktok failed to load.
Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser
@mamasteffy005#OC #CA #POLICE #CoverUp of #FelonyAssault on mom and kids. #Withheld #EyeWitness on #bodycam #protected #abuser so many families suffering #OC #FamilyCourt #Corruption See investigative reports by #SusanBassi #RobertJHansen #StephenJames #MikeVolpe #Help
Tiktok failed to load.
Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser
Over 400 Expected at Arizona’s May 12 Hearing as Lawmakers Declare Family Court Crisis a National Emergency
Whistleblowers Reveal Corruption in Orange County Family Courts and Beyond
CENSORED FOR SPEAKING OUT: OCDA Deleted Public Comments During Its Own Crime Victims Rights Ceremony
OC Court Delays for 10 Months—Then Demands $4,240 for One Public Record
Citizens Demand Investigation into Orange County Family Court: Petition Launched and State Action Urged
JUDGED, GAGGED, SEPARATED, SILENCED: OC Judge Retaliates Against Quadriplegic Mother Tar Nolan and the Journalist Who Reported Her Truth
Judges Can’t ‘Order Whatever They Want’: Arizona Lawmakers Challenge Family Court Abuse After Explosive Testimony
Arizona’s Family Court Crisis: Lawmakers Hear Harrowing Testimony from Children, Parents, and Survivors
Keshel threatens to investigate judge over pending family-court cases
04/14/2025 - Joint Legislative Ad Hoc Committee on Family Court Orders
EXCLUSIVE: The Paralegal Pretenders of Orange County — A Hidden Threat in Family Court
OCDA and Family Court Extort $7,200 Monthly from Protective Mother Tawny Minna Grossman: Court-Sanctioned Financial Abuse
Orange County’s Justice Meltdown: Judge Carmen Luege’s Unlawful Orders and Due Process Violations
OC Man Charged with 5 Felony Counts of Molestation: Family Court and CPS Ignored Reports for Years
OCDA Ignores Good Cause Law, Family Court Violates Due Process in Tawny Minna Grossman Case
Orange County Family Court Scandal: Judge’s Threats Against Mother Over Media Coverage Become Reality
Judicial Misconduct in OC? Judge’s Threats Against Mother Over Media Coverage Become Reality
Weaponized Gag Orders: How an OC Judge Is Silencing a Quadriplegic Mother’s Fight for Justice
OC Judge Kimberly Carasso Threatens Mistrial, Sanctions, Contempt and Striking Expert Witness Testimony After Investigative Article on Nolan Case
Orange County Judges Block Public and Media from Court Hearings
Update: “Tar’s Road to Recovery” Mom Bullied by OC Minors’ Counsel in Fight Over Special Needs Trust
Injustice in OC: mom of tar's road to recovery faces unjust & prolonged separation from her kids
OC Judge’s Orders Lead to Premature Birth: Baby Sahara Fights for Life
California Judges: The Good, the Bad, and the… San Joaquin County, Part Two
UPDATE: Arizona Sisters Forcibly Removed from School by Police After Custody Switch Amid Abuse Allegations
Welcome to Unveiled and Uncensored: Investigating Family Court Corruption
@mamasteffy005Minors counsel lies to kids! Never reports any abuse to family court in 14 months. Judge refuses to hear from 13 & 14 year old begging to come back home to mom and cuts all contact off between mom and kids. serious situation & needs immediate help @TizzyEnt @The Robbie Harvey @Senator Susan Rubio @Big Red Celt @Philip DeFranco @Falcon @Stupid Flipper #Foryourpage #fyp please like and share - first video removed b/c reported on music choice💔💔💔‼️
Tiktok failed to load.
Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser
Thanks for reading Stuck in the Middle! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.