Chazz Jackson in August 2014 at age 26. Photo courtesy of The Justice For Chazz Movement @justiceforchazznow

An Orange County Superior Court judge is expected to issue a pivotal ruling around May 3 that could overturn the life sentence of Chazz Andre Jackson, a man whose defense maintains was the victim of a law enforcement culture that manufactured extreme charges through racial stereotyping and witness manipulation. Jackson is currently serving a sentence of 34 years plus 45 years to life at Salinas Valley State Prison.

In a major legal challenge brought under the California Racial Justice Act, Jackson alleges that every key actor in his case, from the police who arrested him to the judge who presided over his trial, behaved in a manner that irretrievably tainted the proceedings with racial bias. His legal team recently filed arguments insisting that the court must evaluate the “totality of the circumstances” rather than dismissing individual incidents of bias as isolated errors.

Katherine Hallinan, Jackson’s attorney, argued that racism in an investigation acts like a “metastatic cancer” that infects every discretionary choice from the initial stop to the final charging decisions. The case originated with Jackson’s arrest in Anaheim on Sept. 8, 2014. Following this arrest, Jackson was hit with an excessive number of charges that turned a localized investigation into a massive prosecution resulting in a life sentence.

Hallinan contends that this escalation follows a “very racist pattern” where authorities target Black men for “run-of-the-mill” investigations and then use coercion to transform them into “life rape cases.”

While Jackson was ultimately convicted in 2017, his current appeal maintains that the investigation’s inherent bias was established much earlier during the first preliminary hearing by Officer Paul Delgado, an investigator with the Anaheim Police Department.

Delgado, a member of the Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force, testified to identifying a pimp-prostitute relationship based on racial generalizations. Delgado explicitly linked criminal behavior to race, stating, “In the prostitution and pimping culture, male blacks often recruit and look for prostitutes who are working alone to work for them in an effort to take the money that those prostitutes make.” Hallinan frames this testimony as inherently biased and as the foundation for the entire prosecution.

A central piece of evidence involves the behavior of the late Judge Steven D. Bromberg during jury selection. According to court transcripts, Bromberg told a pool of potential jurors that they could likely guess who the defendant was because he was the only Black man sitting at the counsel table. The judge remarked that jurors probably “figured” the two white men at the table were lawyers and the African-American man was the defendant. Jackson’s defense team contends this statement revealed a personal bias that equated “Blackness with criminality” and irretrievably primed the jury to convict.

The behavior of law enforcement witnesses during the trial further illustrates these claims. Lieutenant Craig Friesen, an Anaheim Police Department expert, testified that while he “hated to racially categorize,” the majority of pimps in the trafficking world are “generally Black.” Friesen described a “no Black guys” rule where prostitutes are schooled to avoid eye contact with other Black men.

Hallinan suggests this testimony is a perfect example of systemic bias operating through “confirmation bias,” where task force leaders target Black men for arrest and then use those resulting statistics to justify further targeting. Hallinan contrasted this local focus with broader state findings, noting that the 2014 California Attorney General report, “Gangs Beyond Borders,” identifies transnational organized crime groups, particularly those of Asian and Russian origin, as “key facilitators” of human trafficking in California.

The defense has also pointed to the origins of the Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) unit as evidence of systemic bias. A 2013 press release from the District Attorney’s office attributed a rise in trafficking to the county’s “diverse melting-pot with a large ethnic population.” Jackson’s team argues this behavior shows the unit was predicated on racial targeting from its inception.

Perhaps the most explosive allegation of misconduct involves the behavior of the prosecution toward Sabrina Santarello, a primary witness at trial. Santarello has since recanted her testimony in a sworn declaration, stating Jackson never raped her or forced her into prostitution. Santarello alleges Detective Paul Delgado and prosecutor Bradley Schoenleben pressured her to provide false statements while she was in custody on her own charges.

Santarello claims she was promised $10,000 from the California Victims Compensation Board and leniency if she told the jury Jackson had raped her. She now says she is coming forward because she “no longer wishes to remain silent” about the pressure she faced from law enforcement. Prosecutors dismissed the recantation as self-serving, maintaining that the evidence against Jackson was “overwhelming.”

The case has also drawn attention to broader controversies surrounding Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. Spitzer said he will “not be deterred” by people attacking him for saying the N-word during a 2019 speech at the Iranian American Bar Association . Spitzer explained his remarks were made while quoting a white supremacist in a hate crime case. The district attorney has also faced accusations of making racist comments in a separate murder case, allegedly suggesting Black men date white women specifically to escape “bad circumstances and bad situations.” Spitzer defended those remarks as “inartful,” but insisted they do not reflect his core beliefs.

During a Jan. 23, hearing, Judge Richard M. King questioned how bias shown by police before a trial begins can affect a jury verdict. Hallinan argued that racism in an investigation acts like a “metastatic cancer” that infects every discretionary choice. She believes that simply vacating the conviction for a new trial would be a waste of judicial resources because the same biased investigators and prosecutors would still be involved.

Jackson is seeking an extraordinary remedy: the full dismissal of his entire case with prejudice. His lawyers argue this is the only way to conform to the spirit of the Racial Justice Act, which requires “bold efforts” to undo racial injustice. They cite proposed state legislation, Assembly Bill 1595, which would clarify that courts have the power to dismiss actions entirely in cases of systemic bias.

Judge King’s decision on May 3 is expected to address these complex questions of judicial and law enforcement behavior. Hallinan noted that while the judge gave himself 60 days from a March 3 hearing to reach a decision, “he isn’t absolutely held to those deadlines.” The ruling will serve as a major test for whether an entire prosecution can be dismantled due to the actions of the investigators and lawyers who built it.