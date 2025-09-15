Susan Bassi December 6, 2022. Photo: Online

In investigative journalism, credibility is earned at the byline. Reporters establish it through consistent work, accountability to the public, and a commitment to truth. It cannot be declared after the fact or enforced through threats. I learned this the hard way while collaborating with someone who claimed authority over my reporting but never established her own record of independent reporting.

I am a professional journalist with bylines in The Sacramento Observer and The Davis Vanguard. My work has ranged from exposing wrongful convictions and prosecutorial failures, to scrutinizing sheriff’s departments for public safety accountability, to documenting how housing and homelessness are shaped by policy and law. I have investigated conservatorships that veer into exploitation, covered lawsuits testing civil rights, and examined the legal limbo of immigrants facing deportation. In each of these, I draw on criminal, civil, administrative, and constitutional law, showing how statutes and court orders filter down into the lived reality of people’s lives. My goal is always the same: to seek truth, report it clearly, and treat sources with dignity.

When I worked with Susan Bassi on the Vanguard’s “Tainted Trials” series, it became clear that our approaches to journalism could not be more different. Bassi often presented herself as a gatekeeper of family court coverage, demanding editorial control and attaching her name to stories after providing records or edits. Before that, Bassi had never held an independent byline.

Bassi did not come to journalism through a newsroom or by building a record of published reporting. She came to it first as a publisher of a lifestyle magazine in Los Gatos, which she ran until 2015. After her divorce was finalized in 2018, she pivoted from that world into court reporting, convinced that Santa Clara’s family courts were uniquely corrupted. It is true that California’s courts have deep problems — I’ve reported on them myself — but corruption and dysfunction are not unique to Santa Clara, and they cannot be understood only through the lens of one person’s divorce. That personal history shaped how Bassi approached coverage: as an extension of her own conflict rather than as independent journalism serving the public.

In practice, Bassi often gathered information from family court victims — encouraging them to hand over records, emails, and personal accounts — without ever producing news articles that honored their experiences. Those stories stayed in her files, not in print, leaving people who had trusted her feeling used rather than heard. Her treatment of victims showed the same contradictions. Bassi asked people like Julie Holburn to help her gather records and even volunteer as a court watcher for the Tainted Trials series. Holburn agreed, offering her time and records despite balancing school, volunteer work, and her own family court battles. Yet within months, Bassi belittled her, dismissed her case as a “sob story,” and even claimed her obligation to protect Holburn as a source had “terminated” once Holburn posted emails publicly. In another email, Bassi warned Holburn she would be “blacklisted” and claimed her credibility had been ruined. This was not advice, it was a threatening lecture to a traumatized parent who had reached out for help. Instead of compassion for a family court victim, Bassi sought to discredit Holburn’s voice. That is the opposite of what journalism should do.

March 31, 2023 Susan Bassi emails to Julie Holburn

Bassi’s approach with colleagues was no better. In June 2023, she emailed me and my editor demanding that all my family court reporting be taken down from the Vanguard’s website. She insisted that any future articles I wrote on the subject, anywhere in California, be submitted to her first for approval. She threatened legal action if I did not return documents she had shared and sign an affidavit promising never to use them. These were not editorial suggestions. They were ultimatums, framed as fiduciary duties to donors. That is not journalism. That is control.

Bassi also took disputes public. When I published an article independently about the Orange County District Attorney’s office in May 2023, Bassi went on Twitter to declare that the piece was “not endorsed or promoted by me in any way.” That article was mine alone, unrelated to her or her records, yet she implied my reporting somehow required her approval to be legitimate.

In truth, what Bassi dismissed as a distraction revealed her poor news judgment. Less than two years later, a jury awarded $3 million to former Senior Assistant District Attorney Tracy Miller after finding that Todd Spitzer retaliated against her, with $25,000 in punitive damages against Spitzer personally. The trial exposed harassment, retaliation, and systemic failures that cost taxpayers millions. And this is only the beginning: eight more lawsuits from former female OCDA employees remain pending. The fallout is now reaching family law cases in Orange County, where the same office plays a pivotal role in prosecutions and custody determinations. The very coverage Bassi waved away as unimportant turned out to be a prescient story about accountability at the highest levels of law enforcement.

This is the difference between news judgment and gatekeeping. Susan’s decisions were driven by personal control and donor politics. Mine were driven by the public’s right to know.

Contrast that with my own practice. I do not publish a fact unless I can attribute it. I raise questions when a source’s claim needs documentation. I follow a consistent editorial process, and my work stands under my name for readers to judge. I respect sources by quoting them accurately, never inventing words, and never dismissing their experiences as unimportant.

Journalism’s core principles are simple, even if the work is not. Seek truth and report it. Minimize harm. Act independently. Be accountable and transparent. My record shows a commitment to those values across years of reporting on wrongful convictions, public safety, homelessness, civil rights, and immigration. Susan’s record, by contrast, shows a pattern of blurring lines between advocacy and journalism, treating donors as overseers of editorial content, and using her role to silence or demean others.

This is not to diminish Bassi’s role in surfacing records. She has been effective at gathering documents and shining a light on opaque systems. But collecting records does not make one a journalist. Reporting does. Writing does. Accountability to readers does. Bylines do.

Journalists are judged by the work they put before the public. If you don’t have bylines of your own, you don’t get to erase or rewrite the work of those who do. Journalism is not about gatekeeping. It is about serving the public with facts, stories, and voices that matter.

Something Susan Bassi clearly and unfortunately has no interest in.

This is part of an ongoing investigation into California family courts. Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.