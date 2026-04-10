Robert J Hansen

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
7h

Let’s stop pretending this is isolated—it’s systemic. When social workers are overruled, records allegedly falsified, and children sent back into danger, that’s not a “resource issue.” That’s institutional betrayal. These agencies are sworn to protect the most vulnerable, yet too often they protect themselves instead. Audits are a start, but they’re not accountability—they’re a flashlight. What matters is what comes next. Who gets fired? Who gets charged? Who answers for the damage done? Because without consequences, this cycle doesn’t break—it repeats. And every time it does, another child becomes collateral in a system that refuses to fix itself.

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