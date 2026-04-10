Fresno Counyy Supervisor Garry Bredefeld met with social workers, foster family agencies, and the Foster Care Oversight Committee over several months before calling for the audit. Screenshot, Robert J. Hansen

The Fresno County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an independent audit of the Department of Social Services at its April 7 meeting to evaluate whether children are being adequately protected and whether the department is meeting legal requirements in cases involving abuse or neglect.

The decision follows mounting concerns from county officials, social workers, foster caregivers, and advocates who allege systemic failures within the department, including overridden safety recommendations, lack of oversight, and policies that may place vulnerable children and elderly residents at risk.

Concerns over the department and the need for an audit were introduced by Supervisors Luis Chavez and Garry Bredefeld. Chavez, a foster parent for seven years, requested that future child placement decisions be vetted by legal counsel to provide independent oversight. He said that while the system has improved in some areas, the board must identify both strengths and gaps to better safeguard children.

Lorraine Ramirez, a social worker who recently retired after more than 20 years with the county, urged the board to expand the audit to include In Home Supportive Services, alleging that the department’s internal culture has negatively impacted both children and the elderly.

Ramirez gained public attention in February as a whistleblower, alleging that Fresno County frequently overruled social workers’ recommendations and returned children to unsafe homes. She had previously provided information regarding a 2021 incident where foster children were reported sleeping on tables and using water bottles as toilets within county buildings due to a lack of available placements.

She also claimed that department leadership routinely overrode frontline staff, dismissed safety concerns, and contributed to high turnover, creating conditions where children are repeatedly placed in harmful situations.

“I am confident that the audit will demonstrate that children and elderly of Fresno County have been placed at risk of abuse or neglect, not solely by the workers or the supervisors, but by those in the highest of power at the Department of Social Services,” Ramirez said. She described what she called a vicious cycle in which children are re abused and re neglected, resulting in repeat cases.

Supervisor Bredefeld said he met with social workers, foster family agencies, and the Foster Care Standards and Oversight Committee over several months, and that stakeholders consistently raised concerns about transparency, data access, and insufficient support from the county.

He noted that foster family agencies cited gaps in follow up and oversight for children in their care, adding that while social workers face difficult conditions, allegations of systemic negligence must be addressed openly.

The board also heard from Rosemary Alanis, chair of the Fresno County Foster Care Oversight Committee, who outlined requests made to strengthen oversight. These include access to anonymized case studies, closer coordination with the ombudsman, and access to compliance reviews and state audit findings to identify systemic trends.

Alanis said the committee aims to serve as an effective partner in ensuring child safety but has been hindered by limited access to key data.

Stephon Montenegro, a local resource family member, told the board that over the past 16 months he documented trauma responses and regression in children following unsupervised visits with biological parents. He said his safety concerns were not addressed and that he was told visits had to continue to meet court timelines.

“I no longer have faith that the department is acting in the best interest of the children it is sworn to protect,” Montenegro said.

Montenegro also alleged that concerns were dismissed due to high caseloads, that he was instructed to emphasize only positive developments in meetings, and that case notes were falsified to reflect visits and discussions that did not occur. He said escalating the issues through the chain of command resulted in no corrective action.

Hunter Morton, an In Home Supportive Services worker and former foster youth, shared his experience as both a client and employee, stating that similar issues exist across the department. Morton said he grew up in group homes until age 18 and now sees systemic failures from within.

He described conditions in which employees manage large caseloads with minimal training, sometimes overseeing complex medical cases involving children and elderly clients.

“Managing 600 cases a year when you’re doing some overtime, it’s not manageable, it’s pretty neglectful,” Morton said, adding that it can take two to three months to escalate urgent concerns to leadership.

Local advocate Amy-Marie Christensen said that after years of whistleblowers being ignored or facing consequences for speaking out, the county is only now beginning to respond. She asserted that any meaningful audit must also include County Counsel, as legal guidance shapes many departmental decisions.

“Many families and children have been irreparably impacted by interventions that were intended to protect but instead caused lasting harm,” Christensen said, pointing to broader failures across child welfare, family court, and legal oversight systems.

“The measure of this moment will not be acknowledgment, but whether the system finally chooses accountability over denial,” she said.

Director of DSS, Sanja Bugay, responds to questions from the supervisors about staff case load at the April 7 meeting. Screenshot, Robert J. Hansen

In response to questions from Supervisor Nathan Magsig, Department of Social Services Director Sanja Bugay said caseloads in family reunification have dropped from 40 to below 20 per worker, while adoption caseloads have decreased from over 50 to below 25.

Bugay acknowledged a 14% vacancy rate but said the department has been approved to hire 35 additional workers ahead of the rollout of CWS CARES, a new state documentation system. She added that while caseload numbers have decreased, the workload per case has increased due to expanded requirements.

County Chief Executive Officer Paul Nerland said the county will begin immediate reviews of complex cases in coordination with newly appointed County Counsel Doug Sloan, providing interim oversight while the independent audit is conducted.

The selected auditing firm will interview stakeholders across the system, including resource families, law enforcement, social workers, and legal advocates.

Supervisors emphasized that protecting children is a core responsibility of the county and said the audit is necessary to address widespread allegations of negligence and mismanagement raised by community members and former employees.

Nerland was directed to select an independent firm and begin the audit without delay, with authority to move forward before returning to the board with a progress report.