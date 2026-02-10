Robert J Hansen

Discussion about this post

Veronica Cunningham
2d

How could they need reunification with their own parent, when some are thrown in and out of several foster homes , without anything, start making this make sense

Shaga
3d

Lost for words.

Mainly because I genuinely cannot imagine how far these people/the system is willing to go… for not only jeopardising children’s health and wellbeing but actually blatantly ordering their deaths in one way or the other.

The world is already incredibly upset and unsettled with matters of DA/DV/s3xual abuse so apparently mishandled everywhere - let that involve the top layer of the society or the simple taxpayers (general public) yet no actions are taken!!! …. as a matter of fact… they are still trying to distort, sweep away concrete evidence/facts like the problem could or would simply go away with more layers of lies and deception…

