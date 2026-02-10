A mother and daughter torn apart by the courts. Generated by OpenAI.

“I miss you. Wish I could hug you.”

Minutes later, another message followed: “Why can’t I come home.”

Then: “The police told me I can’t do anything.”

The texts came from a 13-year-old’s Apple Watch after campus police removed her from class on Jan. 30 and transferred her into the custody of her paternal grandparents, who then took her to court-ordered counseling sessions intended to rebuild her relationship with her father.

The problem is that California lawmakers banned courts from ordering reunification-style therapy last year.

Yet court records show a Fresno County judge conditioned the teen’s custody on participation in services through Ascend Behavioral Health Services, effectively flipping custody away from her mother and awarding legal custody and final decision-making authority to her father while placing the child physically with her paternal grandparents.

Orders signed Jan. 30 grant the father legal custody, limit both parents to supervised visitation and direct the child to enroll in the therapy program as part of the placement.

The girl had not seen her father or paternal grandparents for more than two years because of a criminal case involving domestic violence and a protective order restricting his contact, according to court records.

State Sen. Susan Rubio, who authored Senate Bill 331, also known as Piqui’s Law, said the circumstances described in the case are exactly what the legislation was intended to prevent.

“I am truly saddened by the situation you described, and my heart breaks for that little girl,” Rubio said in a written statement. “Cases like this are exactly why Piqui’s Law was enacted.”

Rubio, a survivor of domestic violence, said courts should not condition custody or visitation on reunification-style programs that override a child’s trauma or dismiss their fear as resistance, particularly when there is a history of abuse or safety concerns.

Rubio said removing a child from a protective parent or shifting custody in order to force participation in reunification-style programs runs counter to the intent of the law, which was designed to put a child’s physical and emotional safety first. She added that SB 331 includes requirements for judicial training and reporting to encourage trauma-informed decision-making.

Rubio said she remains committed to ensuring that the law is implemented as intended and will continue working with advocates, legal experts, and the Judicial Council to push for full compliance, oversight, and accountability.

“Piqui’s Law was passed because the stakes are high. It’s a matter of life or death,” Rubio added. “Our children deserve nothing less than a system that protects them, listens to them, and believes them.”

The girl’s mother, Stephanie Banks, described her daughter as independent, outdoorsy and deeply attached to her.

“She and I are very close. We’ve always been very close,” Banks said. “She used to come to my office even when it wasn’t my time. My cubicle was covered with her drawings. We just did everything together.”

Their favorite outings were hikes, especially in Yosemite, where Banks said her daughter once proudly became an honorary Junior Ranger.

“She had to stand there and take an oath,” Banks said. “She was so proud of herself. It was a big deal.”

Banks had full custody for nearly two and a half years after the child’s father lost parenting time following domestic violence charges.

“The court banned him from his child,” Banks said. “That wasn’t me.”

So when she went to court earlier this year, she expected little more than a discussion about possible visitation for the grandparents.

“I didn’t think anything major was going to change,” she said.

Instead, custody was transferred and her daughter was ordered into the therapy program.

The judge, newly appointed Steven Crass, gave the orders granting custody to the grandparents without a hearing to issue the order. Banks says she had to go pick up the orders from the court and was blindsided by the new custody order.

Fresno County family court judge Steven Crass. Governor Gavin Newsom’s office .

The night before the removal, Banks said her daughter grew anxious during a routine counseling appointment with her longtime therapist worrying she might be forced into more court-ordered services and forced to go back to her father and grandparents

“She told us she didn’t want to go,” Banks said. “She said if she was forced, she wanted to hurt herself.”

Police and a mental health clinician responded that night but ultimately allowed her to return home.

“They asked if I could keep her safe,” Banks said. “I told them, ‘It’s not me I’m worried about. It’s what’s going to happen tomorrow.’”

On the morning of Jan. 30, Banks followed their usual routine. Her daughter slept in the car on the way to school. Banks woke her just before the bell.

“I squeezed her arm and told her I loved her,” she said. “She told me, ‘I love you, Mom’ and blew me a kiss.”

It was the last time she saw her daughter.

Banks said she was never told custody would change that day.

“No one told me. There was no date, no time,” she said.

Later that afternoon, she rushed to campus with a new phone for her daughter but learned the grandparents had already arrived with updated court paperwork. Staff told her the girl had been called out of class. A campus officer returned the bag containing the phone.

“I asked if I could give it to her,” Banks said. “They told me I’d have to ask the grandparents. So I left without seeing her.”

According to messages later shared with Banks, her daughter texted from her Apple Watch as officers escorted her out of school and transferred her to her grandparents’ custody. From there, she was taken to the provider named in the court order.

In one message, she wrote that officers told her not to resist and that she had to comply. Then the messages stopped.

“The texts just went dark,” Banks said.

When the watch briefly reconnected, her daughter responded again.

“I love you mom,” one message read. “I don’t think I can make it, but I’m going to try.”

Banks said she repeatedly tried to raise concerns in court about her daughter’s mental health and safety but felt unheard.

“Every time I talk to them, I just put myself through it,” she said. “They’re never going to listen to me.”

A licensed mental health clinician who spoke on the condition of anonymity said children placed into court-ordered reunification or forced-contact situations often show significant trauma responses.

As court dates approach or contact with an alleged abuser is anticipated, the clinician said children’s anxiety commonly intensifies. Nightmares, intrusive memories and physical stress symptoms often return. In some cases, children who had previously stabilized begin regressing, including bed-wetting and other stress-related behaviors that had resolved once they felt safe.

The clinician said they frequently see courts order therapy or supervised visitation focused on compliance rather than healing, even when a child is already receiving trauma-informed care and has established trust with a therapist.

“What I see is children being required to participate in services that are designed to satisfy a court directive, not to address trauma,” the clinician said. “The focus shifts away from the child’s experience.”

In their experience, the clinician said children are often removed from therapists they trust and reassigned to new providers with no prior relationship to them, disrupting continuity of care and forcing children to repeatedly recount traumatic experiences.

“That loss of continuity can be deeply destabilizing,” the clinician said. “Kids finally feel safe enough to talk, and then that support is taken away.”

The clinician emphasized that their role is to support the child’s emotional well-being.

The Superior Court of California County of Fresno received a request for comment but did not respond by deadline.

Every part of the day is hard now, Banks said — mornings, nights and driving past her daughter’s school. She keeps her phone close, waiting for the next message.

“I don’t think I’m ever going to see my daughter again,” Banks said in tears.

Banks said she wants her daughter to know she misses her and is sorry it turned out this way, that she was suddenly ripped away from her.

“I fought really hard,” she said.

Then she returned to the phrase she said they have always used with each other.

“I love you to the moon and back,” Banks said.

