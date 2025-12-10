December 2025

Is a California judge putting kids in danger?
When deciding credibility, judges and juries have wide discretion.
Bill Holburn none too happy with my recent coverage
I am at the center of another motion in California
Orange County woman worries she may end up like Gabby Petito
Julie Holburn's cries for help have thus far been ignored.
Soviet Style Horror as CPS Steals and Traffics Special Needs Child in Orange County CA
Ilya Tseglin describes his nightmare which is more than a decade in the making.
The Death of Ethan Cook: The Damning Miriam Galindo Deposition
This deposition took place about two and a half years before Ethan Cook died by hanging: put in that context it does not make Miriam Galindo's…
Michael Volpe Investigates Special Report: The Death of Ethan Cook
I'm joined by attorney Pat Berry, who filed a wrongful death lawsuit in his case.
Talking Racketeering in Orange County and Beyond on The Imagination Podcast
I sat down with Emma to discuss how the principles laid out in the OC webinar are used in family courtrooms all over the country.
Michael Volpe Investigates Podcast The Impromptu: Episode 45 an Interview with Daniel Greenberg
Dan talks about being victimized by the silver bullet technique, a notorious guardian ad litem, and the rest of the corrupt family court in Orange…
Michael Volpe Investigates Podcast The Impromptu: Episode 30 an Interview with Julie Holburn
The syndicate of corrupt officials who make money in Orange County's family court system is all over Julie Holburn's case.
Donna McCracken Speaks About Her Orange County Nightmare
She has many of the same players from previous cases.
Michael Volpe Investigates Podcast The Impromptu: Episode 23 an Interview with Ann MaGuire and Gina Fischer of Wings for Justice
The ladies talk about their organization and the numerous cases of court abuses they have discovered.
